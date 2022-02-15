Mayor warns officers on illegal confrontation of traders

By Bida Elly David

City Council Mayor yesterday warned officers who illegally arrest business people without the notice of the city Council to immediately turn aside from such practices.

Speaking to the media during the press Conference, Michael Lado Allah-Jabu said that in case any business person was found disobeying the orders, city Council should be notified to take measures on the people who were subject to violation of the laws.

While treading the order, he pointed out that selling alcoholic beverages alongside with essential food items was completely prohibited.

He said that there were four places subjected to sell of alcoholic beverages so that access by young people below the age of 18 could not be met.

However, he added the exercise carried out was meant to benefit the people of the Republic of South Sudan towards their health.

He added that in the next exercise, they will be making decisions on the cottages where prostitution rate was high and catastrophic to the nation, especially to pre-matured women.

Mayor underscored that traders have been reporting many threats imposed on them by some officers in regard to the businesses they carry.

