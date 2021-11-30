jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021
HomeNational NewsMayor urged to relocate those residing at cemeteries
National NewsNews

Mayor urged to relocate those residing at cemeteries

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Yiep Joseph 

Central Equatoria state Youth Union appealed to Juba City Mayor to relocate the homeless people residing around and inside cemeteries.

While addressing the media over the weekend, Charles Lado Daniel Lado the Chairperson of Central Equatoria State youth union appealed to the city mayor to relocate those residing in cemeteries and open other conducive environment where they could be helped by the NGOs and well-wishers.

“There is one thing I would like to remind us the youth especially the government of Central Equatoria State that there are vulnerable people who are living in an unconducive environment especially group of people who are living in Hai Malakal cemetery, cemetery is meant for those who has passed on and therefore it is not a place for living” Lado explained.

“so, we call upon the authority of the county and the state to find a place so that the NGOs and well-wishers can give helping hands” he appealed. 

He called on the government to give those without homes  to settle and set up their structures.

“If given land, they can be able to make for themselves grass thatch houses or (tukuls) then they stay” he expressed.

Lado complained and called on the state government specifically the town Mayor to solve these problem.

“This kind of settlement with many homeless people does not reflect the image of the city that we are in, that is the message I wanted to give to the new mayor to look into” he stated.

Lado cautioned the state government to relocate them citing that it portrayed bad image of the city.

He called on the State government to support the youths in their activities.

“At the same place we would like also to request the government of central Equatoria state to support the work of the youth union especially the executive committee who are going to do a lot of activities without the support of the government, I do believe that we cannot do anything” he appealed.

“With support from the government, we can achieve many things together” he added.

He also requested the non-governmental to support youths’ activities in Central Equatoria state.

“I Would like also to call on the government of Central Equatoria State to think about the people at protection of civilians Side (POC) and refugees” he mentioned.

“Our people are in the refugee camps and as youth leadership, we are here by encouraging people in the POCs to come out so that we can implement the peace together, the peace has been signed long time ago and you wait and sit in the POCS ” he explained.

“So in that regards, we wanted all of them to come out so that the feel free, there is security now and I do believe that the government will provide enough security for all the people of central Equatoria and government of the republic of South Sudan” he narrated.

He urged the youths in cattle camp to shun from violent and invest in their cattle in order to get money.

You Might Also Like

National NewsNews

Human rights groups call on youth to advocate for peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The Governor of Human Rights advised youth and women to advocate for peace in the country. Speaking during the launch of reconciliation, stabilization and resilience program, Jenifer Yabu encouraged women to stand for their rights. the responsibility of bringing peace in Yei and South Sudan lies in the hands of the citizens “People of greater Yei, let us take this opportunity to bring peace because UNMISS and IOM have done their parts and now the responsibility is ours more especially the women and Youths of the...
News

UNIFIED-Forces to graduate with sticks–Kiir

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday said that soldiers undergoing training across the country will be graduated with sticks as the UN arms embargo prevent the government from acquiring weapons for the forces. The Head of State made the remark while addressing the Fifth Governors’ Forum that ended in Juba. The Forum was attended by all governors and chief administrators, first to be held since 2014, commenced on November 22 to discuss the role of states and administrative areas in the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement....
error: Content is protected !!