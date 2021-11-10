Mayor urged to demolish brothels and prostitution centers in the city

By Yiep Joseph

The Juba City Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has called on the authorities to demolish brothels and areas popularized by sex workers in the City which had turned out to be dens of criminals.

Talking to the Press on Monday, Stephen Wani Aquilino the Chairperson of Juba City Chamber singled out Jebel area as one of the most notorious places being populated by prostitutes and the gangs who appear to be behind looting and breaking of shops in the market.

The call came in the heels of Mayor of Juba City Council Kalisto Ladu’s order and directives to landlords to shun from turning residentials to commercials areas for building hotels lodges and clubs where prostitutes and gangs planned their criminal activities.

“The residentials areas are meant for residency, therefore they are meant for people to build their houses and reside with their families in the houses, so turning them into commercial use is by itself not allowed” Kalisto said.

“Nobody should just think of constructing hotel or a lodge anywhere he or she wanted without the approval from Juba City Council” he added

“Juba City Council is responsible for all the commercial activities and therefore every hotel owner should make sure that he or she come to the Council for approval for any activity that he or she wanted to do especially turning residential into commercial areas” he explained.

Kalisto also threatened to closed those hotels whose owners allow underage and gangs to enter their premises.

According to the chamber boss the move to immediately demolish clubs and prostitution centers in Jebel market was meant to clear all brothels and those areas that harbored robbers who break into shops at night in the market.

This concern came in when a group of burglars broke into seven shops at Jebel Market on Sunday and went away with assets and unconfirmed cash worth millions of South Sudanese Pounds.

He urged the Mayor to immediately crack down all the clubs and prostitution centers in Jebel market in order to reduce level of crime in the area.

“I appeal to Juba City Council to demolish all the prostitution places; they are the hideout for the thieves and gangs who usually break shops and do bad things in Jebel” Wani said.

“My message to Juba City Council is that security is the responsibility of governmentand for the security to be ok in jebel there should be good policies” he added.

He revealed that the Chamber of Commerce had no soldiers to protect the business men and women but only the National government that had the responsibility to protect the businesses.

He explained that several cases of theft and robbery had been reported in Jebel market and suspected those activities to be done by wrong elements who hide themselves at the clubs and the prostitution centers in Jebel.

He stressed that the Chamber in collaboration with business community had been trying their best to provide the necessary protective gears to the police(security) like torches, gumboots, rain coat among others to ease work for them.

“We expect the government to provide necessary protection to the business people and their properties” he mentioned.

He urged all the business people not to sleep in the market citing that the move wouldinterfere with the work of the security who were deployed in the market.

He cautioned all traders to be concernedwith security of their shops and construct their shops in the way that if thieves attempted, could noteasily access the properties.