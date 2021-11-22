MAYOR-Kalisto-out, Michael-in

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Fired Juba Mayor Kalisto Lado has been replaced according to the Central Equatoria State (CES) Governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony has replaced. Taking over the helm at the capital city is Michael Lado Thomas.

Adil made the appointment in a gubernatorial decree no. 50/2021 issued on 20 November 2021.

The decree read in part: ‘‘H.E Emmanuel Adil Anthony, Governor of Central Equatoria State, has today issued a Gubernatorial Decree for the Appointment of His Worship, the Mayor of Juba City Council, Central Equatoria State, 2021 A.D.

‘‘Gubernatorial Decree No.50/2021 for the Appointment of H.W. Michael Lado Thomas Allah-Jabu as the Mayor of Juba City Council with immediate effect from today Saturday, 20 November 2021.’’

November 18, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony relieved Kalisto of his role as the Juba city council mayor.

The fired mayor was credited for having improved Juba city infrastructural outlook, demolishing buildings constructed outside the scope of required orders.

However, mixed reaction came in after Kalisto was fired with some citizens welcoming the move while others opposed to it.

Some citizens criticized the former mayor for pulling down shelters, imposing exorbitant taxes on businesses, while others claimed that he was also destroying businesses, which led some women and men to lose their small scale business.

However, a large number of the citizens believed that he dedicated all his energy and time for the betterment of his people by expanding roads anddecontamination of the city within few months he had been in the office. He had also introduced “Keep Juba City Clean and Green” project.

The firing decree did not give reasons why the mayor was removed.