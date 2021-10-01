Mayor bans bleaching skin-creams in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Rumbek municipality in Lakes State issued an order banning the sale of bleaching skin creams in Rumbek market.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Lakes State Acting Town Mayor, Luka Abuk Dut Yuol said that any violation, the owner of the shop would be caught by the police or security organs and be taken to court to face trials which would lead to imprisonment with a fine of five thousands South Sudanese pounds (5,000 SSP) .

“in accordance with local government act 2009 article 40 subsection (1) . I do hereby issue this local order prohibited selling of skin-bleaching creams,”.

He added that all the traders who were dealing in selling bleaching creams in Rumbek market were given seven (7) days only to take away their bleaching creams. This local order must get into immediate effect from 6th October.

Last year, government banned dangerous skin lightening and bleaching creams because of health concerns. Many South Sudanese women were using creams with dangerous chemicals such as skin lightening products contained chemicals as well mercury and hydrocortisone, which could cause liver damage, reduce resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, and increase anxiety, depression and psychosis, according to World Health Organization.

Skin lightening in Africa was not a new phenomenon. It had been around for decades.