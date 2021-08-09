Mayen’s replacement to be known today

By Bullen Bala Alexander

After Peter Mayen’s dismissal last week, the Other Political Parties (OPP) leadership said they would sit today to nominate a person who would replace him as a Minister.

On Friday, Peter Mayen Majongdit was dismissed from his People’s Liberal Party (PLP) followed by endorsement of the Umbrella and OPP as well.

They said Peter Mayen had increasingly become a factor of delaying peace implementation adding that OPP was fed-up with his misconducts.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Albino Akol Atak, the OPPs Spokesperson said OPP would convene a meeting today (Monday) to nominate Mayen’s replacement immediately.

“Tomorrow (Monday) we are going to have two events, one of them is to complete the nomination of the revoked Members of Parliament that was submitted by Mayen-himself without consultation,” Akol said.

Akol disclosed that they would ask President Kiir for the removal of Peter Mayen and to be replaced by a nominee from OPP.

According to the OPP Spokesperson, the group would meet President Salva Kiir to inform him about the official removal of Peter Mayen from his own party PLP and endorsement by the Umbrella as well as OPP.

He said the decision was in the interest of the implementation of the R-ARCSS and the effective participation of OPP in the R-TGONU.

The group accused Mayen of failing to promote the spirit of broad consultation within OPP as a whole.

Over the past months, Mayen had been involved in several controversies within his party and his social life.

This month, President Salva Kiir revoked 28 individuals, including Mayen from a list of members of parliament.

The OPP legislators missed the swearing-in after their appointments were revoked two days to oath-taking.

This was after the OPP developed a new list of members to the reconstituted transitional parliament, saying they discovered that the initial list of nominees submitted for appointment to the President was done unilaterally by the party leader, Peter Mayen.

Peter Mayen had also been accused of violence after he was allegedly involved in domestic affairs.

Women rights activists had called for his resignation or dismissal from the government.

Efforts to reach Mayen was not successful as he did not respond to several calls.