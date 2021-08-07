MAYEN-Kicked out of own party and OPP

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The National Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management Peter Mayen Majongdit has been fired as People’s Liberal Party (PLP) and Other Political Party (OPP) leader

The double tragedy came after the decision of the National Leadership Committee of PLP, his own party agreed to terminate his membership.

In press conference held by ten political party under the umbrella of OPP, Albino Akol Atack the OPPs Spokesperson said Peter Mayen was no longer a leader of the opposition umbrella because he had been removed by his own party from membership.

“Peter Mayen represents OPP through PLP but now he is removed meaning he is no longer our member,” he announced.

He added that “His own party decided to terminate the membership of Mayen who is their former Chairperson from the party based on the many violations to their governing documents and misbehaviors that had been the talk of the public and all media outlets in the country and beyond including social media.”

He said the Leadership of Umbrella of Political Parties demanded that one of the six signatories of the OPP to endorse the dismissal of Peter Mayen of the leadership of PLP dated 4th August, 2021, given the fact that they had replaced him as their signatory who signed the R-ARCSS on their behalf with Dr. Abraham BungkuacAlic, who will be the signatory of Umbrella.

“We the Five signatories of the (OPP) hereby endorse the decision of the Umbrella of Political Parties; to disown Peter Mayen as the Chair, representative and signatory.”

“Together with the leaders of the umbrella and PLP we inform the public, parties and stakeholders to the R-ARCSS, IGAD, RJMEC and guarantors that Peter Mayen Majongdit shall from this 6th day of August 2021, no longer be representing PLP and OPP in all matters,” he added.

According to OPP leaders the decision was in the interest of the implementation of the R-ARCSS and the effective participation of OPP in the R-TGONU.

They said it was becoming quite clear that Mr. Peter Mayen Majongdit had failed to promote the spirit of broad consultation within the parties and OPP.

“Therefore becoming a derailing factor to the implementation of the peace agreement on the ticket of the OPP.”

Mr. Peter Mayen from this 6th day of August, 2021 shall not represent the Peoples’ Liberal Party, Umbrella of Political Parties and all the OPP, hence, we call upon the R-TGONU, IGAD, R-JMEC not to transact with him,” the group added.