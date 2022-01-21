Master plan survey launches in Lakes

By Mabor Riak Magok

The Ministry of Housing, Land and Public Utilities has launched a master plan survey to open roads networks in all Payams in Lakes State.

Majur Mayuom told Juba Monitor that for some days to come, people of Aluakluak Payam will realize and see some little progress.

“I would like to take this opportunity to give my word of appreciation to community of Aluakluak Payam Chiefs, elders, youth and intellectuals by their generosity and cooperation they have given to us since we came. No anyone attempt to quarrel or misunderstood what is going on,”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Yirol West County Rin Maker Mading said that the community of Apak in Aluakluak Payam of Yirol West county witness the survey in Aluakluak.

“It is a great pleasure to the community of far west to have a second town as Aluak-luak Payam and also I thank general Rin Tueny Mabor and his leadership by bringing town to the people. It is in the policy of the SPLM to take the town to people not people to Town,” He said.

He added that the survey has a lot of interruption, but the mood I have seen from them today, they did nothing bad and they received it positively as a first strategy of development of their area.