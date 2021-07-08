Mass killing of stray dogs in Bor town

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in the Jonglei state capital Bor have ordered for the mass killing of stray dogs in the town.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Mayen Akoon, the Jonglei State police Commissioner said dozens of dogs have so far been killed and the police are on the operation to exterminate all stray dogs in Bor town.

“We have killed a good number of them and we have not stopped. We will continue until we cleared the town of the stray dogs. They are endangering people safety in the town. They cause noise all the time and the have been biting people. We had tried to use guns to kill them but we realized it could harm the people, so, we are using manual method,” Gen. Akoon said.

Akoon said the accumulated stray dogs have been scaring and biting residents randomly putting the people at risk of contracting rabbis. He urged the residents who own dogs to keep them indoors during the operation.

A report by the health officials at Bor state hospital indicated that several people have been treated from dogbite in the facility in the last few months with some succumbing to dead due to the rabbis poison caused by the dog bites.