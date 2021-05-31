MASS-Exodus 200 defect to Machar camp

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least over 200 members belonging to Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Government (SPLM-IG) defected andjoinedSudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO)party under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

YesterdaySPLM-IO, led by First Vice President Dr. RiekMacharTeny welcomed almost 200 officials who defected on Friday from the ruling SPLM led by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in OppositionDirector for Information and Public Relations Officer Puok Both Baluang said that the leadership welcomed their decision to join SPLM-IO with open arm.

“We believe that these members will play great role to help the leadership and movement in general to achieve the mission as a revolutionary party in our country. These people joined the party believing in our mission and vision. They are welcomed. We urge others South Sudanese to come and joint SPLM/A-IO,”Baluang said.

He added that the SPLM-IO Leadership in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state had already welcomed the comrades to the People’s struggle as“ we spearhead the reform agenda in the nation by allowing political space for a peaceful transition in all the States,” he added

The group who declared their intention to join the main armed opposition group was led by former Aweil West Commissioner of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State LinoDutWolby claiming that SPLM Party had completely lost direction by taking the country to inter communal conflict where in which more youth were dying day and night in every state across the countr..