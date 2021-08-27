MASS-Condemnation of Tambura conflict

By Tereza Jeremiah

Former National Speaker, Lino Makana among other groups of politicians, civil societies, church leader’s and community based group yesterday came out strongly to condemn the inter-communal conflicts being witnessed in Tambura.

They separately called on the government to bring to an end the conflicts which had left thousands of innocent citizen displaced and un-estimated properties destroyed.

The United South Sudan Party (USSP) on the other hand condemned the ongoing atrocities.“Currently USSP condemn the heinous ongoing atrocities in greater Tambura and urged politicians, faith based groups, Civil Society and the youth to defuse the tension and to let peace, security and stability to return in the area.

On the Same Note, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura-Yambio also agreed that the government security forces were doing nothing to contain the situation in the volatile Tambura.

“To my amazement, which is really a paradox, you see that this violence is taking place – people shooting themselves, but the institutions of the government are in the area doing nothing about it,” Bishop EduardoHiiboro stated.

Lastly but not finally, Inter-Church Council and Inter-Faith Council for Peace Initiative in Western Equatoria state have urged politicians to stop manipulating people by using what they term as “irresponsible comments and incitement.”

The conflict, which is said to be between local youth and SPLA-IO forces in Tambura, resumed on Saturday after the body of an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department was found a day after he went missing.

CEPO in a stronger terms condemned the recent activities of a targeted killings of state official in Yambio including that of women.

They Added, these were act of perpetrators of deadly violence which were not free from the level of human rights violators.