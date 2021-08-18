Mary and Regina first martyrs who died for their faith

Emelda Siama John

The families of the late two sisters who were killed on Juba-Nimule Road on Monday expressed their faith that Sister Mary Abut and sister Regina Roba were the first Martyrs of Loa Parish.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Supiri general of the sister of the secret heart of Jesus Dr. Alice Jurugo said that, the two sisters left Loa parish to Juba at 7:30 morning on the bus.

“We are proud because, they were killed and their blood will purify that parish, will purify this South Sudan that is sucking and letting innocent blood flow, let their blood purify this land and let the heart of those people who held the guns be changed.It’s not human behavior to consider human life more useless than the animals, it’s not a good culture, that culture mast be changed,”.

She added that sister Mary Abut was just rising her head up to see what was happening immediately gunman just shot her whilesister Regina was shot from outside thebus.

She revealed that What they didn’t know was, why they attacked the sisters openly, “Was it because it was announced by the President Kiir, vice President and the Governor that the people of Loa should come back to their own homes, or they want to scare people not to come back, we don’t know.”