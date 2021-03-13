Marriage and prestige; the only benefits for herders

By Sworo Charles Elisha

Chairperson of Impact Response Committee tasked to retrieve raided heads of cattle in Terekeka County and some counties of Central Equatoria State Ladu Philip Jembeke says cattle keepers do not benefit much from the huge cows they keep apart from marriage and prestige.

“We are not benefiting from these cattle sincerely speaking apart from having them for prestige and marriage. They have been moved from area to area that is why you find animals are really very weak and even they are not healthy. So, sincerely speaking our communities are not benefiting from these cows nor the government is benefiting from these cows apart from causing problems within the communities. The only thing is that the Ministry of Animal Resources at the national level and at state level should devise policies on how we should take care of these heads of cattle,” Philip Jembeke said.

Speaking on the Sunrise Programme of SAMA FM yesterday on 11th March 2021, Jembeke proposed that government should set up demonstration farms for cattle keepers to learn keeping quality instead of quantity for marriage and prestige.

Jembeke also said the Ministry of Animal Resources should impose taxes on every cow and bull to reduce huge cattle keeping in the country.

“We have those of us with business mind need to start importing Friesian animals so that our people learn from us so we can transform our economic activities so that we can benefit as a country. We need to impose tax on these animals. This is how we can control problems associated with cattle keepers. When we tax them they will not move to create problems because some people fear when they are taxed. My message to the government is for us to control all these problems and for us to benefit we need to impose tax to the animals so the country benefits from what we tax from them,” Jembeke said.

The Secretary for Information of Impact Response Committee James Loku also urged the government to expand its revenue base by levying taxes on cattle keeping.

“Government should levy taxes on the heads of cattle. If the cattle keepers see that they have more animals and pay a lot of taxes, they can sell some of the cows and do other activities. If we leave it the way it is, it will spoil government money on resolution of conflicts on cattle raids and robberies in Bahr el Ghazal and Central Equatoria. These all happen because there is no clear policy on cattle keeping yet we have a Ministry of Animal Resources. Petroleum is not the only economic base for South Sudan, cattle are also another economic base for the country and Agriculture is equally another economic base for South Sudan. We need to use them in a proper manner,” James Loku said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Animal Resources to come up with good policies so that South Sudanese can benefit from the huge heads of cattle in the country.

“There are some countries without cows. We can slaughter our cows and sell beef to other countries. According to the number of cows we have, if they do not move long distances, they eat well and get good treatment from diseases, we can produce a lot of milk in large containers and supply to other countries. Up to now we import milk from Uganda so that we can drink here in South Sudan yet we have a lot of cows,” he said.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), there are 12 million heads of cattle in South Sudan, 12.1 million sheep and 12.4 million goats making South Sudan one of the world leaders in animal wealth per capita.

On average, each cow can produce two litres per day which is mainly used for home consumption while surplus is sold at the market.