Market faces double inflation signs

By Bida Elly David

Traders over the weekend said that they would soon double imposed prices on their goods due to the border detention of their trucks and slow data entry of the business transactions in the system taking long for their goods to reach the market.

Last week, Central Equatoria State chamber of commerce said that detention of trucks at the border due to slow data entry of trading information into the E-Taxation device and illegal collection of fines from internal and external enterprises by some personnel has made prices in the market to shoot up thus impacting non-durable goods that would have reached the market for immediate sales.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Ahmed Mokili, a foreign merchant on food items said that the trucks stationed at the border contained non-durable goods that could spoil once not sold in time.

He urged all levels of government to intervene ensuring that the manual tax collection system resumed mitigating time wasted for the prosperity of commodity deliverance.

‘’Our trucks stationed at the border contained non-durable goods that could spoil once not sold in time. The National Revenue Authority is too slow in entering our business information. I urge all levels of government to intervene ensuring that manual tax collection system resumed mitigating time waste for the prosperity of commodity deliverance to Juba and accountability to illegal tax collectors should be put into books’’ He said

In her part, Suzan Betty, a consumer said that the price of 50 Litre of cooling oil over the weekend shot from 17,000 SSP to 20,000 SSP while 50 Kg of maize flour from 8,000SSP skyrocketed to 10,000SSP equivalent.

She reiterated that the sellers upon complaining said that, slow data information entry would be the key factor of double inflation in the next few days if not addressed immediately.

‘’I was surprised that price of 50 Litre of cooling oil over the weekend shot from 17,000 SSP to 20,000 SSP while 50 Kg of maize flour from 8,000SSP skyrocketed to 10,000SSP equivalent. Sellers upon complaining said that slow data information entry would be the key factor double inflation in the next few days if not addressed on immediate effect’’ She said

She added that this situation where the market kept fluctuating within short intervals of time would make the economy to keep declining.