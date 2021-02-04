Maridi electricity company on fire

By Bakindo Stephen

Maridi county electricity power company got burned on Monday after fire spread from a nearby clinic to the company premises.

According to the company director David Nemeri, the fire started from the clinic which is about 100 metres from the company and it was carried by blowing wind along the dry grass towards it.

“I was not in the company but from the information I got, there was burning of expired drugs by one of the clinic owners from the main market whom we cannot identify now so the wind blew the fire then it caught some grass within the company that led to the burning of more than 54 electric poles.

So, thank God the fire did not burn the big generator, we have now opened a case in Police against all the clinic owners in Maridi main market because we have got one person who said she knows who set the place on fire,” Nemeri explained.

Maridi county fire brigade director Capt. Waridi Anthony Rezig sadly expressed that their department does not have adequate equipment to do their work well, making it hard for them to help people whenever there is outbreak of fire.

“I know citizens are not happy with our work but my message is going directly to the President; people have challenges in our work since the establishment of the Fire Brigade in South Sudan. I want to urge the President at least this year to look into the issues and the cry of Fire Brigade. We need all the equipment to start doing what we were trained to do,” Rezig said.

Maridi electricity company was established in 2010 by USAID to generate power to the civil population of Maridi but was shut down during the 2015 Maridi crisis between the famers and cattle keepers from Rumbek.