Maridi County dissolved Chamber of Commerce

By Bakindo Stephen

Maridi County Commissioner has dissolved chamber and office of commerce on Monday following a meeting held.

Speaking to Juba Monitor,the former Chairperson of Chamber of Commerce Benneth Khamis said, the commissioner told members in the meeting they were not aware of agendas of the meeting.

Khamis said in the constitution of private sectors, the government has no view of dissolving the office of the chamber.

Benneth khamis called on the traders and community in Maridi to respect the order made by the CountyCommissioner.

Meanwhile, one of the traders in Maridi Rasit Osman said chamber of commerce is an independent Association and do cooperate with the government not the government to conduct an election for them.

Osman said the chamber of commerce need a person who has trading licenses in order to work, not a person who do not have trading licenses and urged the trader to be patient.

The commissioner did not make any appointment to replace the old cabinets

Maridi county commissioner declined to comment on the history after several attempts by the journalists to his office.