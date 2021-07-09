Maridi County Chamber elects new leadership

By Bakindo Stephen

Maridi County authority has restructured chamber of commerce cabinets after the dissolutions of the cabinets in April this year due to unresolved dispute.

Mr. Benneth Mazinga was elected as the new chairperson of Chamber of commerce deputized by Mr. Charles Augustino, Ibrahim Ali as the secretary, Michael Kenneth as assistant secretary and Nunu Gabriel as the treasurer among others.

Speaking during election on Wednesday, Maridi County Executive Director John Ezikia Paul encouraged the newly appointed cabinets to work together with government in any case.

For his part the newly appointed chairperson, Bennett Mazinga said his administration will work hand in hand with all the business operators in Maridi County market.

Meanwhile, the former chairperson of commerce Maridi County Mr. Benneth khamis who served since 2010 welcomed the new appointed leaders saying they should work and handle the office and work hard for development in the department.

However, the chairman of electoral commission, Angelo Daniel, encouraged the appointees to have team spirit, working together and also abide by their roles.

For her part, Miss AbawuMalish welcomed the moveadding, “we want kind of a leader who could cooperate with the traders and unite them together.”

According to chamber of commerce constitution article 46 of Western Equatoria State,it says chairperson will lead for five years and will be a person who is sound minded and someone who is educated.