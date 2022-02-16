MANY OF US TOOK VALENTINE’S DAY PERSONAL

Odongo Odoyo

By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)

As if Mr. Valentine originates from this country, the way Valentine’s Day was celebrated on the 14th of this month showed that many of us have taken it from a negative angle. Of course, the day is meant for romance but the difference comes in that it is meant for spouse romance, and not girls and boys. Having gone to Nyakoron Market to buy the batteries for my torch on the 13th of this month, my heart throbbed on seeing nearly all customers carrying red flowers as what came to my mind was like there was an eminent shop owner who might have died. When my temperature became normal, I recalled that these red flowers were bought for Valentine’s Day. Besides economic crises that have handicapped the country to celebrate days such as that, I wondered that the public was unequal in terms of money used for celebrations. There are those who celebrate even days that are not set to be celebrated because they have money, and there are those who almost wish to die when days such as Valentine’s, Christmas, and New Year’sapproaches because they have nothing to celebrate them with. At home, I concluded that it is unwise for people to waste the little resources they have on the celebration of the day meant for spouses only, while they have just recovered or are recovering from the salary less month aka January. Let us not cry to cry more later, but let us cry to get relieved later by how we plan the little we have at hand. On the other hand, which is the cultural hand, so many girls have been trapped by those they have been dodging as they allured them with valuable gifts that are termed as Valentine’s gifts. What do you think a girl who has been surprised with a golden necklace or a car do? What do you think a girl who has been surprised with an iPhone 13 Pro do? Obviously, the only best payback she solely thinks of is to tell the gift-bringer to help her in loosening her bra, and as that luring guy raises his hands, so many things gonna happen. Among them are unwanted pregnancy, rape, and injuries. As few as the days of these guys in relationships, they may shortly surprise these girls with brief SMS messages which read “we are done”, find your own way and I find mine, which may predispose these girls to mental illnesses. Valentine’s Day is meant for married ones, not unmarried ones.