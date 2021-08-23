Mangalla killings condemned by Mankaro Community

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Mankaro Community Development Association in Juba has condemned the inter-communal fighting between farmers and cattle keepers that left two people killed and three injured in Mangala Payamof Juba County Central Equatoria.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the acting Chairman of the Community Simon Alberto Sule called on State government and Juba County Authorities to intervene and restore security in Mankaro and Gabor villages to avoid more fighting from escalating between cattle-keepers and farmers.

“As a community, we want to bring to your attention that the incident which took place on 19 August last week when a group of Cattle-Keepers from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in Mangalla Payam brought their cattleto destroy crops in the farms of people of Mankaro Village and when asked to move away the cattlethey started shooting and attacking our youths. This resulted in displacement of our people with some losing their lives and several injured,”.

He added that Mankaro Community respects the dignity of every community within their borders and beyond; and welcomed in onethe decision of the National Government for the resettlement of brothers and Sisters from Jonglei State into Mangalla Payam. Since the IDPS from Jonglei State came to Mangalla no incident had happened in such a manner.

He urged cattle- keepers and IDPs torespect the communities of Mangalla, if they wanted to stay peacefully and co-exist with the host community.

“As a community we call upon State and national governmentto withdraw the IDPs and their cattle from Mangalla in order to avoid more incidents, because it is inhuman when the host community in their ancestral Land are not respected,” Sule said.