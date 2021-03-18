Mangalla IDPS receive food assistance

By John Agok

Community Support Initiative (CSI) team on Tuesday distributed supplementary food to the most vulnerable households and Internally Displaced People (IDPS) in Mangalla payam.

This exercise was targeting two thousand and three hundred households for both communities of Mundari and Bari respectively benefiting from this initiative so far.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Manyok Ajang,an IDP from Mangalla appreciated the organizers and well-wishers for giving them such assistance which will directly cushion their dire situation.

Mr. Ajang revealed that, the Office of Vice President in Charge of Gender and Youth Cluster has been doing tremendous job since the outbreak of flood that affected those flood-affected people as well as vulnerable households in Mangalla.

“I am here in Mangalla and we are really thanking the government and the organizations that are supporting us here with food items and non-food items. We are flood-affected people but suffering together with the vulnerable people is our host community”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mabior Abun, Private SecretaryOffice of Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster admitted that, the office of Mama Nyadeng has been playing a pivotal role in reaching out to humanitarian organizations and her own initiative to support people in need . However, there has been a myriad of challenges the government is facing but she cannot be swayed by these challenges but still extended her hands out to help people in dire need.

“Our leader Mama Nyadeng has been doing well in reaching to needy people and we appreciate those organizations that are supporting these people in direneed”, he underscored.

The initiative was equally cemented under the auspices of KAPU Africa, Midwest Food Bank and Office of Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster were behind this assistance.

Mangalla payam in Central Equatoria State hosts hundreds of Internally Displaced People (IDP) from Jonglei State who were displaced by flood last year.