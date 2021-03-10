Mangalla IDPs receive facemasks

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Concern Citizens Health awareness organization yesterday provided materials and awareness support to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) inMangallaas a move to fight Covid-19.

The materials included washing containers, facemasks and liquid soaps that were to be distributed to theIDPs to stop the spread of Covid-19.

According to thefounder of concern citizen’s awareness,DhieuMalualMajokstated that their main target was to create health awareness among the south Sudanese.

He urged all the elders and people with breathing complicationsto be serious with their lives and follow all the Covid-19 preventative measures since they are vulnerable to coronavirus.

He appreciated the IDPs for their cooperation and explained that the few materials distributed act as sign of commitment in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is our main task as youth to carryout health campaign in order to make our people aware of various sicknesses and their preventative measures,” he emphasized.

“Being student’s initiative, the organization is more of providing awareness rather than distribution of materials due to its financial status,” he added.

There are many challenges facing internally displaced persons in mangalla such as shortage of food, lack of clean water, few toilets and therefore quick response is needed from the government. He complained

Dhieu explained that the organization is working hard to create awareness among the people in the local areas such as the villages.

“It is my main obligation to let you people know that coronavirus is real and there is need to follow the preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing facemask, use of hand sensitizers and any other proven scientific measures,” he revealed.

Meanwhile,AlutMalueth,one the females among the team appealed to all the women to maintain their home clean as first measure to fight diseases such as cholera.

Alut went ahead and clarified to the IDPs that their organization makes awareness on all the health issues affecting peopleand coronavirus in particular is the main problem at hand.

“I am appealing to the IDPs to wear facemasks correctly and frequently in order to reduce chances of contracting coronavirus.