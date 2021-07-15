Mangalla IDPs plead for humanitarian assistances

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) leaving in Mangalla Payam of Central Equatoria State are pleading to the government and organizations for humanitarian assistance.

Atem Akuoch, the Chairman of Mangalla Payam IDPs Camp in Central Equatoria State said although the lDPs are living peacefully, but there are still many challenges they’re are facing.

“For this reason, I would like to bring to your attention as government and humanitarian organizations the concerns of these vulnerable groups in the camp.”

He made the call during food donation extended to Mangalla Camp IDPs by Achai Wiir Foundation on Tuesday.

“Shortage of food and lack of clean water for IDPs remain the most serious challenges facing the high population in Mangalla camp,” he said.

According to the Camp chairman, there are over 25, 000 IDPs currently living in Mangalla camp. He added that this great number of people need to be supported with food items in order for them to survive.

“We have 25, 718 grand total population of IDPs in Mangalla, 17,193 of the population are registered while 7, 525 are new arrivals which yet to be registered,” Mr. Akuoch disclosed.

The Chairperson also mentioned some challenges facing the camp which including inadequacy of health services, learning facilities for the pupils and students as well as incentives for the teachers.

Rev. John Bol Manyok the Commissary Bishop of Mangalla IDPs area Episcopal Church of South Sudan said that the lDPs in are residing peacefully amongst themselves and the host communities likewise.

“Of course, the hosting communities here have welcomed us well, special Mundari and Bari. People are really living peacefully, but being IDPs we are really facing a lot of challenges which need attention from the concerned authorities,” Bishop Bol said.

“What we are lacking here is that, we don’t have clean water and the food is not enough as the camp daily receives new arrivals,” he added.

However, he called on the government and humanitarian organizations and Well-wishers which include the business men or women to support the people in the area.