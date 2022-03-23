Manawa in Senegal for world water forum

By William Madouk Garang

The national Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Manawa Peter Gatkuoth has travelled to Senegal’s new city, Diamniadio to partake in the 9th World Water Forum which took place yesterday.

The World Water Forum is organized by the Water Council in collaboration with a host country every three years and drew together governments, water sector leaders, professionals, civil societies and others.

As part of the forum programme, the Republic of Senegal will also be convening African Heads of state sessions to discuss water and sanitation, and other friends of the Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW).

AMCOW would recognize Mr Obasanjo for his foresight and benevolence to establish the AMCOW Secretariat in Abuja; and President Macky Sall of Senegal, a former AMCOW Vice President who is at the forefront of initiatives to promote water and sanitation issues at continental and global levels.

This is the second time in the 25-year history of the World Water Forum that the event is being held in Africa.

Press Secretary in the office of Minister, Gattiek Wicher confirmed to Juba Monitor that Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources had left the country to Senegal in order to participate in World Water Forum.

AMCOW spokesman, Mr Obinna Anah, said the council would use the occasion to launch activities to formulate the post-2025 Africa Water Vision towards a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“The events will include dialogue and discussion sessions that collectively contribute to strengthening and ensuring the sustainability of AMCOW.

“The commemorations will also launch activities to formulate the post-2025 Africa Water Vision towards a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Anah said on Sunday in Abuja in a statement.

In 2002, the African Ministers responsible for water – after critically examining the global water situation and its implication for Africa – adopted the “Abuja Ministerial Declaration on Water – a key to Sustainable Development in Africa”.

This declaration established the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW).

The Forum is the largest water event globally that mobilizes governments, water sector leaders and professionals, development agencies, civil societies, students, youth, the academic and research community, and the media for joint action for change in the sector.