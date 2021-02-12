Man sentenced to 10 years for defilement

By Rofina Teteng

A Gender Based Violence (GBV) court has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Stephen Pitia to 10 years for defiling a 13-year-old school girl.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the GBV High Court Judge Francis Amum said section 247 and sub- section 2 of the penal court 2008 says,

“Anyone who had a sexual intercourse with another person against her or his will shall be sentenced for a term not exceeding 14 years”.

According to the statement, the incident happened at around 12 midnight when the survivor and the two sisters were asleep. “Then the father noted that the perpetrator was inside the room with his daughters, he was taken back, the accused accepted that he was in love with the girl child and he accepted the love affair,”

He added that sexual intercourse with a person below the age of 18 is highly prevalence in South Sudan, for that reason the national legislative assembly, the representative of the people of South Sudan has been enacting laws for our society that a girl under 18 is either not fully mature to consent and engage in sexual intercourse, the law is that a girl under 18 years is mentally very weak, vulnerable and can be easily abused and exploited. Therefore, she needs protection of the law from those men engaging in immoral sexual relations.

He revealed that the court has repeated that, in cases of defilement it is immaterial whether the victim is consented to sexual relation or not. Therefore consent is not a defense to a charge of defilement. It should be noted that, under section 247 sub-section 2 Act 2008, children are not to consent for a sexual intercourse.

According to section 247 of the penal court, any sexual intercourse with another person, against her or his will or without her or his consent, commits the offence of rape.

Since this year, the GBV court has sentenced more men to 10 years in prison for molesting young girls.

The GBV court was inaugurated last year in December to handle crimes related to women and children in the country.