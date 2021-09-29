jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, September 29th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialMAN-MADE CLIMATE CHANGE MUST BE CONTROLLED
Editorial

MAN-MADE CLIMATE CHANGE MUST BE CONTROLLED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Trees should be preserved and when one is cut, people should be able to plant another one to help keep the country green to avoid man made climate change which is already affecting the country and being felt across the globe. There are a number of orders banning cutting down of trees particularly, indigenous ones for charcoal or domestic use. Although these orders are still in force, a number of trees are being felled down by charcoal traders and some for domestic use. The black gold as the charcoal is referred to across the borders is booming but with little attention to replace the felled ones. There is no follow-up from the departments charged with controlling and managing forests in the country. One needs just to follow-up how many charcoal trucks are on the road each day. Why is it difficult for tree planting program to take off. President Salva Kiir Mayardit announced tree planting program in which he expected to have 100 million trees planted in the next ten years. This is a noble gesture whose success would change the whole nation into green belt. Ethiopia equally projected a joint program with the government where they intended to plant trees to keep both countries evergreen. The looming danger is whether the two programs would be hard to take-off or there are consequences awaiting their jump-start. The other danger is that if the trees being cut are not replaced, then there is a possibility of climate change that can easily turn the country into a desert. This situation can be avoided if there is a collective approach to tree-planting program that would be felt in all parts of the country and controlled cutting of trees in the forests. This calls for the government to stand firm and direct forests management to be on the look-out and bring to book those violating the forest acts.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

YOUNG MEN AND THE FUTURE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Two young men, our opinion writers who are currently pursuing their degrees one in medicine and the other in geology and mining, were discussing what the future holds for them after college. They discussed all that was possible including the life they would differently want to lead as successful young-men. One thing that was missing which they did not touch was marriage. Melek and Arop were too engrossed that they did not mind pouring their hearts out to one another. They are young...
Editorial

SHARE VITAL INFORMATION WITH OTHERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo It is not easy to be on the helm and escape blame even if one is not directly involved or has mandated someone else to do the job. Some people are given positions but end up being a let-down to those who gave them the chance to serve the citizens in various capacities. It is common knowledge that the same people are not passing vital information to their top bosses, instead, they try to remain opaque to issues of national concern. They do...
Editorial

FLOOD HIT AREAS SHOULD BE SALVAGED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The current rainy season had been predicted in advance by the weathermen and there was time to take proper measures against the marooning flood which is now claiming people’s lives in different parts of the country. What those affected would have done earlier to protect themselves to safety is what they are doing now. Moving to safer ground which they had ignored. The authorities in the affected areas are doing little if anything to arrest the situation. It cannot be spoon-feeding forever and people must start realizing the danger of...
error: Content is protected !!