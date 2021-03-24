Man knocked dead by UN vehicle

By Baraka John Ashia

A 50-year-old prison warden was accidentally knocked dead in Yambio town on Monday by a vehicle that belongsto United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The deceased knownas David Mama was riding a bicycle from his duty station to his home.

According to an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, the late was dodging a bad road section while riding, unfortunately his bicycle entered a pot hole which made the late to fall down while the carbehind him had to stop but accidentally the back wheelrolledon his head killing him on spot.

The eye witness said the UN driver ran to the police for safety.

Canal Santo ArkangeloGinana, the Director of TrafficPolice in the State said the late warrant officer served with South Sudan Prison Service in Yambio.

Mr. Ginana said the UNdriver has been remanded in police custody pending an investigation leading to the killing of the prison warden warrant officer. He said once investigation is done the driver will have to appear before the court of law.