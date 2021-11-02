Man found dead in Gumbo-Shirkat

By Lodu William odiya

A man was found dead inside his house in Juba suburb of Gumbo-Shirkaton Sunday evening. The police said that the security situation in the country was normal.

National police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justine, said the corpse of yet-to-be identified man has been taken for autopsy as investigations carried out.

“We have only a case in Gumbo-Shirkat where somebody was found dead in his house at around 4:00 pm and the body was taken to the hospital for postmortem to investigate the cause of his death,” Justine said in a phone interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

The police spokesperson said that there were no major security risks reported during the weekend with calm observed throughout the country.

He also added that there were no criminal cases and serious accident reported to his office over the weekend.

“We have no major cases, most of the cases are not reported because when it happens, they share it out and they resolve it amicably within those who are involved in the accidents without even calling the police, sometimes they made an agreement between the car or the Boda-Boda and so on. If there is serious injuries or deaths that is where they report to us”, Justine.

However, in Unity State, at least three people were killed and 12 others injured during the days of intercommunal fighting in Mayom County last week.

Media reports also indicated unidentified man was found dead in his house in Munuki over the weekends, he added.