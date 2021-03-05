jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 6th, 2021
HomeNewsMan defiled three year old girl
News

Man defiled three year old girl

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Hassan Arun

Athirty-five-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a 3-year-old baby in Yei River Countyon Tuesday, according to Police yesterday(Thursday).

He said the small girl was taken for medical check-up and the doctor confirmed that the thirty-Year-old man had defiled the baby.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Maj. Gen. YoasaLujangKambaexplained that the man is currently being held in police custody and will be arraigned in the court to face charges of defilement after recovery ofthe small girl.

“In the beginning of this month we registered two cases.The case of thisthree-yearold baby is something that shocked everyone in Yei. A thirty-five Year old man raping a small baby is something that did not happen in Yei. We have sent the small girl to the hospital for examination and the doctor had confirmed that the man had defiled the baby,” Gen. Kamba said.

Rape cases and killingshavebecome rampant in Yei according to the police report, and authorities are now calling for immediate establishment of community policing to apprehend the culprits with the help of the chiefs and local citizens.

You Might Also Like

News

Declaration by the High Representative, Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Press Release: One year after the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, the EU takes positive note of recent announcements on transitional justice and the nomination of some of the local governments. Yet, too little progress has taken place and instability persists. The EU expects the South Sudanese Government to pursue and accelerate the implementation of the Peace Agreement. The humanitarian situation remains critical and an immediate system-wide scale-up of the humanitarian response led by the UN is needed. Parts of the country are facing famine likely...
News

PILOTS-Death in the airspace must stop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Continuous and massive death in the sky as a result of faulty and obsolete aircrafts that have flooded the country airspace must come to an end, South Sudan Pilots Association brusquely demanded. The strong statement came after the fatal plane crash in Pieri, Jonglei State that left all ten occupants aboard dead on Tuesday. A series of plane crash or air accidents have been witnessed, some involving rejected or banned from operating in neighbouring airspaces. According to a document availed to Juba Monitor Newspaper, the Kenyan...
News

SPLM standoff reaches IGAD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma Division and discord in the SPLM party in government shots  high with the Taban Deng Gai group writing to the IGADChair to intervene in resolving the matter. The group sent a letter signed by over 40 people and copied to six key players in the peace agreement negotiation. The group in the letter dated 3rd March 2021,askedthe chairman Abdullah Hamdok of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) who is also  the Prime Minister of Sudan citing short changes in governance by their SPLM in government partner. The letter...
News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms process of free Visa Movement

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok South Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday admitted to have a free visa movement within two nations and across East Africa Community bloc as soon as possible. Following the virtual meeting of all heads of states of the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc, the two Presidents informed the other heads of the member Countries that actualization of free visa movementwouldboost trade within the bloc. The leaders agreed that free visa movement in the bloc was a gesture that would strengthen the bilateral relationship and trade among EAC member...
error: Content is protected !!