Man defiled three year old girl

By Hassan Arun

Athirty-five-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a 3-year-old baby in Yei River Countyon Tuesday, according to Police yesterday(Thursday).

He said the small girl was taken for medical check-up and the doctor confirmed that the thirty-Year-old man had defiled the baby.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Maj. Gen. YoasaLujangKambaexplained that the man is currently being held in police custody and will be arraigned in the court to face charges of defilement after recovery ofthe small girl.

“In the beginning of this month we registered two cases.The case of thisthree-yearold baby is something that shocked everyone in Yei. A thirty-five Year old man raping a small baby is something that did not happen in Yei. We have sent the small girl to the hospital for examination and the doctor had confirmed that the man had defiled the baby,” Gen. Kamba said.

Rape cases and killingshavebecome rampant in Yei according to the police report, and authorities are now calling for immediate establishment of community policing to apprehend the culprits with the help of the chiefs and local citizens.