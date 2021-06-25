Mama Nyandeng urged citizens to exercise for trauma healing

By John Agok

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Mama Nyadeng Garang de Mabior on Wednesday graced the International Olympic Day and called upon all South Sudanese to do exercise as the only tool to beat trauma travail in the Country.

Mama Nyadeng also pronounced the 30 day countdown to Olympic Tokyo2020 and urged people to challenge her in upcoming Great South Sudan Run on 9th July at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

The International Olympic Day annually commemorate on June 23rd was celebrated under the theme: History and Significant, Stay Healthy, Stay Strong, Stay Active Sports for Peace and Social Cohesion.

She acknowledged South Sudanese suffering from trauma shock as a result of protracted conflict in the Country, and they only way for healing was through exercise.

“Mytoday’s remark is focusing on unforgettable topic, whichis trauma healing”, and I deemed itappropriate totell you in this remarkable occasion. We must do exercise to beat our trauma which affected all of us including me”, she said.

She compared her impact on trauma to her personal story.

“ When my best friend Dr. John Garang died , I was seriously hit by trauma which kept me sleepless for several months and when I accepted to my inner selfthat, Dr. John will never come back, I began to sleep from that very day”, she added.

Nyandeng who is now 65 year old , urged all South Sudanese to join and challenge her in the upcoming Great Run’ as the only way to heal trauma that we all ‘live with’ in denial.

She applauded Japanese government for supporting Sports in the Country. The 23rd June is marked for celebrating International Day and was also Dr. John Garang 76 birthday.