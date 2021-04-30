Malaria cases surge in Yei

By Hassan Arun-Yei

Clinical doctors at Yei Civil Hospital said on Tuesday that cases of malaria are rapidly increasing.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Doctor Justo Ludanga Yoasa disclosed, about six hundred seventy-nine 679 positive cases of malaria were recorded in the beginning of this month.

He added that one quarter of the population that visits Yei hospital were treated for malaria.

“The biggest number of the cases recorded are found among the children compared to adults. The number of people who visited the hospital having malaria cases have redoubled,” Doctor Justo said.

Samuel Sokiri warned that malaria is one of the dangerous diseases which accounts 30 to 40 percent of all deaths in South Sudan.

“You know, malaria itself is a parasitic infection.it is caused by parasite transmitted to us by a female mosquito called anopheles mosquito.So, once it bites you, it injects a parasite that causes the malaria,” he explained.

Dr. Sokirisaid living in a dirty environment especially with stagnant water encourage too much breeding of mosquitoes.

“It is rainy season and of course when it rains, there is a lot of stagnated water around as such, this encourages the mosquitoes to produce rapidly,” Dr. Sokiri said.

The clinical doctor advised the citizens to use their mosquito nets correctly, destroy places where mosquitos breed and cut grasses around the home surroundings to reduce rapid increase in the cases of malaria.