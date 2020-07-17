Malaria cases on rise across the country

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The World Health Organization [WHO] and the Ministry of Health said malaria cases have spiked in the Country this month.

The Joint report issued shared by Dr. Wamala Joseph Francis, the WHO country’s Preparedness and International Health Regulation officer indicates an alarming rate of infections in most parts of the country.

The report dubbed “Morbidity and mortality trends in the Protection of Civilians (PoCs) sites in South Sudan as of July indicated the rampant mortality rate was attributed to malaria infections.

Earlier last month, mysterious deaths hit the Bentiu town of Unity causing panic among the health professional.

But the new report yesterday attributed the rapid death to malaria as one of the top causes of morbidity in the Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site.

It is indicated that malaria syndrome has surpassed Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) as the top cause of morbidity in the area.

“Malaria accounts for 42 percent of Out Patient Department (OPD) consultations representing a 45 percent increase from week 27, (June) 2020,” the report partly reads.

Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) proportional morbidity reduced from 25 percent in June to 20 percent in July.

“This proportion may be affected by the current triage of patients due to COVID-19 context. ARI proportional morbidity in 2020 is lower when compared to the corresponding period of 2019,” the report cited.

According to the report, Malaria started rising earlier this year compared to 2019.

“In week 28 (July), 2020 malaria accounted for 42 percent of outpatient department (OPD) consultations and surpassed ARI as the top cause of morbidity 45 percent increase from week 27 (June),”

Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) has also been discovered as a major cause of morbidity in Malakal PoC site.

According to the report, ARI accounts 22 for percent of OPD consultations and declined when compared to 29 percent in week 26 (May), 27 2020.

Malaria cases in Malakal PoC have increased by 125 percent since week 26 (June) 2020 being the abnormal percent, according to the report.

Mortality surveillance in Bentiu PoC indicated that higher number of deaths has been reported in 2020 compared to 2019.

At least 100 deaths have been reported.

Malaria has outshined ARI as the top cause of morbidity in Bentiu PoC as ARI is the top cause of morbidity in Malakal, Wau and Bor PoCs.

Mortality (CMR and U5MR) in Bentiu PoC remain below emergency thresholds.

ARI deaths in Bentiu PoC in persons are greater than or equal to 5 years when compared to 2019,

At least only two deaths in Bentiu PoC are attributed to COVID-19

The WHO recommended a need to strengthen surveillance for COVID-19 and other Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) priority diseases in the Protection of Civilian Sites (PoCs).

The health agency also recommended that implementation and adherence to public health and social measures for COVID-19 prevention in the PoCs be also improved.

According to WHO and Health Ministry, strengthening Malaria prevention and control including improved access to diagnostics; medicines, vector control (LLINS) and larviciding and BCC for malaria prevention will reduce the spike.