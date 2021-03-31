jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021
Editorial

MAKE IT MANDATORY TO GIVE BACK TO COMMUNITY

It is or should be mandatory for both public and private institutions to give back to the society to help them develop their surroundings where these institutions operate. These amenities include schools, hospitals, roads, food production and other basics. Apart from the public institutions which are controlled by the government, the private one tends to maximize on the profit and do very little to their operational environments. This sometimes pity the private firms against the surrounding communities who in most cases felt being cheated and left out of major decision making which affects their daily lives. It is on record that some oil companies have been known for these type of behaviours. They have explored and produced oil from these communities soil but what they leave behind are destructions of environment and human beings. It has been going on for a long time with l don’t care attitudes openly demonstrated because the common-man affected do not have resources to fight the giants. Time has come when they have to be told enough is enough. They should draw examples from some private owned institutions who are giving back abundantly and appreciated by the communities around them and even the government. There is need to have a balanced program to meet the need of the people. They should be happy to be appreciated instead of having enemies from within. The government should come out to protect the common-man by ensuring the firms were following the laws of the land and properly giving back to the community. Those who are in the frontline of providing service delivery to the people should be encouraged and protected against the slanders by their competitors. So much has been going on silently but time has come that those making their presence felt should get the most needed upper-hand to protect their investments.

