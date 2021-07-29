MAKE INCLUSIVE EDUCATION POLICY WORK

The launching of inclusive education policy is one of the milestone which needs to be supported fully with players in the sector. It is aimed to give equal learning to all including the disabled persons. It comes at a time when it is needed most in improving the equality standard of education in the country. Better still the dockets in charge are working closely with key partners to make it a success. Time and again there have been hue and cry about the disabled and the venerable persons who have been feeling discriminated or left out of the possible programs meant for the developing. For country to develop the foundation will always remain education and proper for that matter. No shortcut. A country can only have proper information and plan of action with well trained and polished manpower which only come through proper knowledge from educated lot. There saying that disability is not inability should guide the nation into making sure that all inclusive were well brought up for the future task of the country. There should be corresponding schools and institutions which are equally well-place to provide the required and necessary knowledge. Above all, a number of policies meant for the good of the general public have ended up in shelves covered with dusts and cobweb which eventually turn out as rubbish to find a place in the dustbins.The nation having come this far should not be selective in its application to cover the education sector knowing very well what it meant to the general society. With the policy launched, the public should also reciprocate in making it work and succeed. Without the goodwill of the entire population no formidable foundation could be built even if the policy was polished, washed and nurtured into being. Collective inclusivity must pave the way to success.