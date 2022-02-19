Main witness implicates Priest into Bishop-elect shooting

By John Agok

The Soaring evidence against main suspect in the Bishop-elect shooting, was yesterday presented before court hearing which implicated the priest.

The main witness whose name remained anonymous presented a series of documents dated back, the first suspect scheme of plot up to the current case of of the final submission. The witness was youth Coordinator and close associate with main suspect Fr. John Mathiang by then, has since then disassociated himself from Church affairs till now.

“He (Fr. John) closed down the office of youth where I led as youth coordinator on 2017 February. He brought politicians and elders to convince us in the meeting. If I succeed to be Bishop then, it is the work of Fr. Marko Tong and if I failed, it is Jonah Marier, who said this in 2018 meeting. We became enemies till then. Fr. John mobilized the very relatives including some suspects here with him today to attack potential youth of the Diocese, accusing them for writing negative against Fr. John. I witnessed the killing scheme where Fr. Andrea Osman the first witness cautioned Fr. John in a certain meeting that, “don’t kill for position”, We church youth were distant and he brought his relatives to execute long “planned plot” and now is evident by notorious fact, these main suspects including Fr. John are close relatives”, said a witness who worked for 25 years since 1998 as an altar.

However, suspect number three refused the defense lawyer and chose to defend him as the court accepted to do so per his request. The main defense lawyer ADV. Malith Jok admitted that it is his privilege right to do so. We have chosen four suspects and left out two in defense in order to avoid incriminating the vulnerable as legal wise.

The landmark’s case is set for Monday hearing as prosecutors have closed their side after presenting all evidence before the court. Pending defense lawyers to see witnesses testifying individually before court and open for questions.

Historic case hearing is being attended by eleven lawyers including the presiding judge, member’s families of the suspects and church clergy all present.

Five prosecutors from the government presented evidence and four defense lawyers of the suspects argued the case before the Judge Alexandra Subek at Juba High Court.