Main suspect arrested over the shooting of bishop elects in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State have confirmed that the main suspect involved in the shooting of Bishop elect Christian carlassare has been apprehended .

In an interview with Juba Monitor , the police spokesperson in Lakes State Captain Elijah Mabor Makuac said the police authority with help of local community have arrested the potential suspects alleged of shooting the Catholic Bishop in Rumbek .

“The main suspect surrendered to police in Rumbek on Fri-day, and he is under security care for questioning.”said Makuac

He explained that the suspect was hiding in the cattle keeper but with help of his relatives made the authority to arrest him.

He said the main potential suspects waiting for the investigation are six people who are already in Rumbek Prison including one suspect who was arrested in Juba and airlifted to Rumbek Town.

Meanwhilethe chairperson of the investigation committee for Bishop Elect , Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit confirmed that the arrest of the main suspectis identified as Laat Makur Agok .

“With the help from the relative, they have managed to surrender the main suspect today and the other suspect main identified as the Sabit Maker Machol was detained in Juba .now, the total of main suspects arrested over the shooting of bishop elect father Christian carlassare in Rumbek main prison are six (6) .”said Mathiang Deng Monydit

He said the investigation over the case is going well and they will be send to course for the law to take it course immediately.

“My message to everybody listening is that , what our president of the republic of South Sudan promised the world to bring the culprits who shot the bishop elect father Christian carlassare in Rumbek has become a reality and now all the main suspects are arrested and the law will take it course immediately after the investigation.