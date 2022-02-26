Magwi resident to determine fate of cattle keeper

By Emelda Siama John

The governor of Eastern Equatoria state has urged the residents in Magwi County to determine the fate of the cattle keepers in the area whether to leave the area or to stay in the area.

Earlier, governor Lobong visit to Magwi County to assess the areas occupied by cattle keepers after a committee formed to investigate the presence of the animals in the areas presented finding indicating that the presence of animals was threat to the communities, speaking to the resident earlierthese weeks.

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore said that Magwi County has been experiencing an influx of cattle keepers mainly from Jongiel and Terekeka in Central Equatoria State since the beginning of this month.

“We have scheduled a meeting between them and the community here to discuss whether the community should allow them to graze for this time or not, if the community stays they should go, we will ask them to leave, if they agree with the community to graze for some times in a specified area, we have no objection as a government,” Lobong said.

He stated that the influx of the animals has created fear among members of the host communities, forcing others to return to camps due to fear of insecurity.

The influx of the armed cattle to Magwi County has started violence with hosting communities, Communities of Agoro and Dabur were displaced to the violent situation between them and the armed herders in their communities dated 23rd February, 2022, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is disturbed by the beginning of the violence between the host communities and the cattle herders from Jongiel state.

Meanwhile Executive Director of CEPO Mr. Edmund Yakanisaid that sincerely the leadership of the national government such as ministry of Interior and Council of States need to urgently intervene on the situation of violence among the cattle keepers who are armed with the host communities of Magwi County including other locations such as Aswa, Mugali and Nimule. Per now already the armed cattle keeper made communities from Agoro and Dabur displaced to the Magwi County headquarter. This is unaccepted

Prevention of deadly violence between the cattle keepers and the host communities of Magwi County should be a priority for the central government,the silence on the growing tension among armed cattle keepers and host communities for possible deadly violence is disturbing and worrying. Multiple’s call was made public but zero response from the central Government was observed, The East Equatoria state leadership attempted to prevent the violence but the armed cattle herders turn to undermine the strengths of the state government. Yakani stressed

CEPO,further call for the Council of States to intervene effectively on the situation the tension between host communities of MagwiCounty and armed cattle keepers, and they are urging the communities of both the cattle keepers and farmers to observe senses of non-violent resolution of disputes.

“We are calling upon the leadership of Jongiel and Eastern Equatoria states to take urgent role to prevent the violent situation among their respective communities; CEPO is planning to organize dialogues among the communities for peaceful settlement of disputes,” he added.