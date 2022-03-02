Magwi, Calls for urgent humanitarian aids

By: Ochan David Silvio

Internally displaced women and children from Agoro Village, they have taken refuge in an open space at in Magwi

1st March 2022, Authorities in Magwi County called for urgent humanitarian assistance to restore the dignity of displaced vulnerable families who have now taken refuge in an open space and learning facilities at the county headquarters.

The displacement was triggered by an increasing influx of heavily armed cattle herders reported to be from Jonglei state. Agoro village lies within the territorial boundaries of Magwi County and it’s the most affected area, most of the residents including children fled to the county headquarter for safety.

Some of the affected families sort refugees at Aruu village in Central equatorial said, “They have taken all my goats, as I trek to report this incident to nearby government soldiers, they fired at us, most of them are young and are heavily armed with PKM, RPG and AK47” said a visibly terrified old man who describes the situation as hell on earth.

There are reports of fierce clashes that led to several others’ death and scores injured as youth from the affected villages attempt to defend their farmland from cattle herders. Another young man who spoke to a reporter whose identity was withheld for fear of reprisal described the situation as a “sword to sword” confrontation. We shall defend our source of livelihood (farmland) using every means possible” he continued.

Salva, a Relief and rehabilitation representative in Magwi explained that “A rapid assessment is underway from 1st march 2022 to identify needs, so far we have received 100bags of rice from the governor, 8 bags of maize flour were donated by the church, 1,300,000UG about $350 was donated by well-wishers from abroad, another 100bags of rice were also donated by Relief rehabilitation commission”

Cattle keeping is very unusual in this part of the country, the majority of people in Equatoria are largely known for farming activities as their only source of livelihood. Some rear goats and chicken for domestic and customary requirements.

The security situation in Acholi and the Madi community in the eastern equatorial state is deteriorating further. These activities of the herders post endless threats to people’s only source of livelihood as the communities here depend on subsistence farming to provide meals and other basic household needs for their loved one.

The government issued several directives and ultimatums for cattle herders to vacate the Equatoria region. This directive felt sort of implementation by the government neither the cattle’s keeper themselves. The communities of these affected areas are desperate to rescue their farmlands as rain season looms.

South Sudan’s constitution provided rights to live everywhere in the country but failed to substantiate the provisions further. However, there is high need to strengthen laws to regulate nomadic to respect the social norms and traditions of the host communities. Lawmakers have to do much including the amendment of the transitional constitution if necessary to avoid unnecessary displacement and human suffering.