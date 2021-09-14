jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 14th, 2021
HomeNewsMAGENIS-Deadly clashes in Machar’s divided camps
News

MAGENIS-Deadly clashes in Machar’s divided camps

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

Renewed clashes have resumed between SPLA-IO forces loyal to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and those under renegade General Simon Gatwech Dual in two unnamed areas outside Magenis,in the latest escalation tension within the main opposition group.

The Spokesperson of SPLA-IO loyal to Dr. Machar, Colonel Lam Paul Gabrieladmitted that their side started the fighting on Monday morning in responding to alleged series of attacks on their positions by the Kitgwang Faction led by Gen. Gatwech since last week.

”We have been receiving series of attacks from the Kitgwang faction from Friday, Saturday through Sunday… So this morning,our commander on the ground decided to attack their launching areas, capturing two places,” Col. Lam said.

The SPLA-IO faction under Gen. Gatwech, has also claimed control over their positions and alleged to have repulsed the attacking forces, according to statement by William Gatjiath Deng, the Spokesperson of the group.

Col. Lam said fighting had receded by Monday afternoon but said the Kitgwang faction was still shelling their positions and claimed they had killed two senior officers from Gen. Gatwech side.

The SPLA-IO in-fightin gerupted last month following heightened tension within the group after Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, a former chief of staff,led a group of disgruntled generals and claimed to have deposed Dr. RiekMacharTenyas the leader of the movement.

Gen. Gatwech then declared himself the interim leader of the SPLM/SPLA-IO in a declaration made at Kitgwang/Meganis at South Sudan-Sudan borderon August 4, 2021.

Fierce clashes have since continue to erupt between the rivaling forces leading to the killing of scores from both sides, sparking concerns of breakdown instability by peace observers.

You Might Also Like

News

Kiir condemns Tambura violence

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph President Kiir has condemned the recent fighting in Tambura and attacks in Yambio in Western Equatoria State and urged for conflicting parties to stop. Addressing Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement(SPLM) members during an event organized by the party youth league in Freedom Hall over the weekend, President Kiir called on those fighting in Tambura and Yambio to cease from fighting. “There are people who want fighting and up to now there is fighting in Tambura and Yambio in western Equatoria, what is the reason of fighting we do...
News

Security normalizes in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The fears that elevated from Civilians within Lake State is presently steady and the question remains, would the Current leadership last long or will there be changes. Lakes State has been flanked with community clashes, cattle raiding, availability of weapons and weak justice system. Speaking to Juba monitor, one of the civilians of Lake StateWel Tier Mariel   said, there was Stability in the State for the last three months and therefore, Governor Rin Tueny should continue with his work. “Currently Lakes State has been stable for...
News

Over 3,000 houses affected by flood in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak At least 3,933 households from three payams have been moved by the flood in Lakes State. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, The Deputy Chairperson for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Lakes State Adhuk Achol Geu said that, the number of households affected by flood were 3,933 houses with a total number of 19,655 individuals displaced and 304 households confirmed collapsed, Geu said. “The displaced people have nowhere to sleep and they have no medicines and other essential basic necessities such as food and non-food items according...
error: Content is protected !!