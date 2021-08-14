Madi community to appoint new ancestral leaders

By Martin Manyiel

Madi community appointed new ancestral leaders commonly known as OPI proclamation.

In the letter extended to Juba Monitor,Madi new leader, Paul Mari called on Madi community to work for peace and unity.

“Living in peace was objective of Madi leadership since creation and Madi people live in peace and harmony with their friends and neighbours. Madi are well-known community for peace keeping in their ancestral home as well as having strong cultural ways of living and always supported by respect for traditional leadership,OPI proclamation

and anchored on the Madi cultural heritage from time immemorial,” he said.

He added that the unique culture and tradition were fueled and driven by the Madi people’s aspirations, wishes, ancestry, cultural principles and values, customs, traditions as well as the state constitutional order in Africa.

He revealed that Asia and Western countries provided expressly for recognition of the right to associate and declared a cultural or traditional group and authority which recognized the importance of traditional institutions in rehabilitating the society in general terms and more particularly post-independent South Sudan, Uganda, Nigeria, Central Africa a Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, to mention but a few.