Ma’di Community prepares to receive returnees

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Over 500 Ma’di Community members living in Juba took off to Pageri village for three days cleaning campaign to enable the displaced people return to the area.

The Pageri cleaning campaign is a Ma’di Youth Association Initiative in collaboration with Ma’di elders meant to raise awareness to the Ma’di communities to voluntarily go back to home and rebuild themselves.

While taking off to Pageri County Eastern Equatoria State, Mr. Gregory Wani Dumo theSecretary General for Ma’di Community in Juba said it was high time for the Ma’di communities living in the country and neighboring countries to come back home and rebuild what was destroyed by the war.

“Now there is peace, we feel that all those people whether from Juba, or in the camps, we want them to come back to rebuild their motherland, “Peace means leave where you are displaced and go back where you are displaced from and start the normal life as it was before in peace,” Mr. Dumo said.

He revealed that, peace has come after displacing a lot of people within the country and in refugee camps in Uganda, Kenya, Congoand other countries adding that it is time for those displaced persons to come back home.

“The main purpose of this campaign is that we want to raise awareness to the Ma’di people so that they understand the importance of coming back home to their motherland voluntarily and start the development in their place,” he revealed.

According to Mr. Dumo, the war has brought a lot of divisions amongst people thus, the three days forum would be the center of unity for Ma’di people to come together and continue work as one people.

“The 3rd message is that this year 2021 isthe year for Centenary Celebration of Aoa Parish that means the Christian faith has now existed for 100 years in Ma’di land so it is great wish and we would like to celebrate and thank God for keeping that faith for 100 years.”

“It is also time for us as Christian to renew our faith because it was that faith that h kept Ma’di people unique, humble intelligent and loving people,” he added.

He added that it is an opportunity for the Ma’di people in Juba and other parts of the country to go and see their destroyed houses and see ways forward for repairmen because peace has come in the area.

He said the cleaning campaign mainly targets market center, County headquarter, schools and health centers.

“We selected some important places, first, we are going to clean the County headquarter at Pageri, we are going to clean the health center and number of schools including the market center,” Mr. Dumo cited.

According to him though many people understood that there is peace, but people did not understand that it is them to implement the peace not those who signed.

“When you go back to your village that is already the implementation of peace, when people come back from the camps that is implementation of peace when you are able to cultivate and produce food that is implementation of peace when your children are going to school that is implementation of peace.”

“All these should be done by us because the government is not the one to tell you to go to your place or village, it is me and you to decide whether to go back or stay where you are because it is my motherland,” he added.

The occasion targeted 1000 people both from refugee’s camp and within the country.