Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
Madi community, IDPs reconciled

By Kabaka Quintous

Madi community of Nimule, internally displaced persons and the soldiers in Pageri of Eastern Equatoria State have reconciled to live together.

The resolution came during a three-day peace forum that concluded on Friday last week and funded by the government of the United Kingdom.

The forum was meant to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the locals, the IDPs and support the return of the refugees.

Indigenous people in Pageri have frequently accused the IDPs for forcefully occupying their houses and also faulted soldiers for inhabiting their premises that causes fear to them.

Speaking during the closure, the female chief in Pageri Margret Oliver asked the IDPs to forgive the indigenous people if they have wronged them.

“We love the IDPs who are with us here , what Madi needs is that if you are a visitor in their land you need to respect the owner of the home. Now that we have agreed to live peacefully I ask for forgiveness on behalf of all the chiefs because we have come here for peace,” she said.

Bol Kur Aguer, a representative of Dinka community in Pageri administrative area in Nimule thanked Madi community for hosting them in the area.

He said his community was ready to go to their place of origin with the return of peace in the country.

“For us we are ready to go to our states if everything goes well in the peace agreement. I thank the community of Madi, they have never fought us one day. We continue thanking them even if it reaches the time we are evacuate from here”, he said.

Brig. Gen Angelo Lul Bol, head of artillery in Moli Baracks urged other tribes living in Nimule to respect the indigenous community.

“To all the tribes here, if you come as a visitor, you have to adhere to the owner of the home because if you want to rule the owner of the home it will cause misunderstanding,” he said.

“Regarding the issue of soldiers, Nimule belongs to division seven under Torit. Tiger division presence here is to protect you. Am here standing on behalf of soldiers and what we talked here is that I will raise it in the parade for the soldiers to adhere. And to all civilians we will always be with you to protect you”, he added

Michael Comerford, the team leader for South Sudan peace building opportunity fund at the British embassy said his government is ready to support affected communities in the country.

“This is yet the beginning of the process. We need to be part of the peace process by talking to each other to deepen the peace in our society,” he said.

Among other resolutions made during the peace forum were the movement of soldiers in the area with guns and stoppage on unnecessary wearing of military regalia, except for those on duty.

The forum set a new date for farmers and cattle keepers dialogue expected to take place on 19th to 20th of this month.

