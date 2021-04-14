Machar urges new army chief to promote peace deal

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The First Vice President for Governance Cluster, Dr. Riek Machar Teny has urged the country’s newly-appointed Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) General Santino Deng Wo lChokto to promote unity, implementation of the Revitalized Peace agreement and respect of law in the country.

On Saturday last week, President Salva Kiir Mayardit removed the Chief of Defense Forces General Johnson Juma Okot and replaced him with former SSPDF’s third infantry division commander General Santino Deng WolChok. Also removed were presidential affairs Minister Nhial Deng Nhial who was immediately replaced by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. BarnabaMarial Benjamin. The President also removed the Director General of External Security Bureau at the National Security Service General Thomas Duoth Guet replacing him with General Simon Yien Makuach.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed government officials and army officers on Monday, Dr. Machar urged the new army chief to go through the constitution and the Revitalized Peace Agreement to correct mistakes which are always committed.

“My advice to all of youis that if you have not been grounded in the two books which is the constitution and the peace agreement, please go through them because mistakes get committed at the level of these two books,” Dr. Machar told the appointees.

General Deng Wol led third Infantry Division commonly known as Lion division that was believed to be the strongest group among other military divisions.

For more than two years, South Sudan’s leaders have engaged in stalling tactics that have stymied the implementation of the peace deal signed in September 2018. President Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar by signing the peace accord, agreed to form a transitional government that would prepare the country for elections in 2023.