MACHAR-Oil money in thin air

By Yiep Joseph

The first Vice President Dr. Riek MacharTeny on Saturday revealed that both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and himself did not know where the oil money was going to since independence although the country was listed as one of the world producing nations.

In the opening remark during the launch of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) General Secretariat yesterday DrMachar, who is the Chairman party revealed that since the country gained independence from Sudan, the leadership and citizens have complained of where about of the oil wealth but no clear explanation had been provided.

“Others countries describe us as an oil-producing country but from the top starting from the President to myself everybody is complaining that where did our oil money go to,” Machar said.

He revealed that since independence the country had been at war hence blocking appropriate use of the oil wealth.

“We are expected that in the last ten years we would have changed this country. Nearly six years have been spent on war, we remained disunited and could not make use of our resources” he added

“We could not make use of it (oil), we do not know where it is but if we are united and peaceful, South Sudan would now be a prosperous nation,” Machar said.

He said the disunity of people remained a major reason for poverty in the country.

“Since we are not united and the country was not peaceful that is why we are poor today,” he said.

Machar added that almost every home-hosted about twenty people depend on one breadwinner.

He encouraged the citizens to engage in agriculture as a way of reducing the level of hunger and poverty.

He added that the country had a lot of resources but lacked the necessary peace to allow development to prevail.

“I am saying our country has a lot of resources. It is not oil alone that we have, what we need are peace and good governance, we will be very prosperous” he appealed.

Machar revealed that the main aim of the launching of the general secretariat was to start an organization and restructure the party as a move to democracy Justice and peaceful coexistence.

He called on the SPLM-IO members to support the implementation and embrace peace among themselves.

He urged members to open party branches in all the ten states and administrative areas as a move to expand the visions and missions of SPM- IO.