Machar meets French Ambassador

By John Agok

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny on Wednesday met the French Ambassador to South Sudan to discuss extensively on both transitional security arrangements and expected reconstitution of the National Parliament among other topical issues.

Amb. Marc Trouyet discussed with Dr. Machar about the implementation of the agreement and emphasized much on the transitional security arrangement and they also updated themselves with the ongoing violence in some parts of the Country.

The France ambassador congratulated South Sudan and Sudan on the peace agreements reached so far and vowed to support their respective implementations. He also called on the groups that have not yet joined the peace process in either South Sudan or Sudan to join the peacemaking efforts.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Mr.Gordon Yien, the deputy public communication officer in the Office of First Vice President said the French diplomat and the First Vice President had a cordial conversation on the progress of the implementation of the peace agreement.

“The First Vice President welcomed the French Ambassador Marc Trouyet and updated themselves on the current violation of ceasefire in some of the countries,” he said.

Mr. Yien revealed that Dr. Machar was asked on the way forward in solving the conflicting situations as well as the progress made on the transitional security arrangement.

“Amb. Trouyet called on all the parties to the agreement to expedite the implementation of the peace agreement,” he added.

Last week, Dr. Machar assured the AU-PSC team about his determination to implement the peace in letter and spirit.

He likewise shared with the Ambassador on how the country can fight the Covid-19 and get out of it.