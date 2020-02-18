jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
News

MACHAR in Juba ready for new gov’t

By: Kidega Livingstone

Dr. Riek Machar is in Juba to discuss the designation of Ruweng as an administrative area and the security arrangements ahead of the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity on the 22nd February.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) expressed concern over the designation of Ruweng State as an Administrative area, after President Salva Kiir reverted the Country to the former ten States.

Accompanied by deputy leader of the Sudan Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan, Dr. Riek arrived yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to the press upon arrival, SPLM-IO deputy Spokesperson, Manoa Peter Gatluak said their reservation on Ruweng administrative area cannot stop the formation the government of national unity.

“Now at least 90 percent of the outstanding issue has been handled well like the position of the ten states which has been taken by President Kiir. We welcomed it and our reservation on the administrative areas like Ruweng, should be brought on table so that we discuss it,” he said.

 “We are not refusing the formation of the new government, we don’t want the Country to return back to war, we need to implement all the provisions on the agreement especially the security arrangements and Ruweng administrative area,” he added.

He emphasized that Dr. Machar would also discuss deployment of the Unified forces before the government is formed.

 “The unified forces at least need to be deployed before the formation of the government of national unity but we hope things are going well on the issue of states and security arrangement. I think the two leaders will handle it and next week may be we shall form the new government,” he said.

Peter hinted that they would be in Juba for the proposed meeting of African Union and said he did not know the exact day of the meeting.

“We will stay here to continue discussing the provision of the agreement. The issue of the formation of the new government need to be discussed, may be will take time also and now remained only four days,” he stated.

