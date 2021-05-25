MACHAR-Camp refutes firing military chief

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar’s group has denied a letter circulating on social media claiming the removal of Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual as SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff.

Over the weekend the letter claimedt hat Dr. Machar had sacked and replaced his chief of general staff, Gen. Gatwech and replaced him with Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam.

The letter further allegedthe removal of the SPLA-IO spokesman Brig. Gen. William Gatjiath Deng who was replaced by his deputy Col. Lam Paul Gabriel.

However,when contacted, Col. Lam the SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesman said the document was forged and fake saying it was not first time that people have decided to forge the signature.

“No is not true, the chief isn’t relieved, even the spokesperson, we belief the document is fake just to cause division among SPLA-IO,” Col. Lam Gabriel stressed.

He added that “The Chairman and Commander in Chief of SPLA-IO did not have any decision reached to change the chief.”

He further added that SPLA-IO camp had no other plans apart from implementing the peace agreement.

“At the moment we are implementing peace agreement, we are just waiting for the unification of commands then the graduation of forces, when that happens even our chief of staff will come in. There is no reason for such changes to take place,” he added.

He said of late, some enemies of peace hadforged signature of FVP Dr. Machar so that they could keep on confusing the public and create disunity among the SPLA-IO camp.

“These days signatures can be scanned so that they can copy and paste,” Col. Lam cited.

“Yes reorganization in military will definitely take place, but we cannot do it now because we are implementing peace. According to the agreement everything is still left the way it was, “the chief is not relieved, that document is fake,” he concluded.