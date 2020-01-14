Machar advance team in Juba

By: Nema Juma

The advance team of opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar has arrived in the Capital Juba as ahead of the meeting aimed at discussing pending tasks of the revitalized peace agreement slated for 15th January this year.

The meeting between Machar and President Salva Kiir Mayardit is expected to address the issue on the number of the states, which remained the most contentious mandate.

The advance team and some of the Sudanese delegates arrived yesterday, with Machar and South African Deputy President, David Mabuza expected to land today at Juba International Airport .

SPLA-IO Military Deputy Spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel has confirmed to Juba Monitor that Dr. Machar is expected today to discuss outstanding issues, especially security arrangement number of states and boundaries to pave way for the formation of transitional government next month.

“These are the programmes that Dr. Machar is coming for but generally the programme is being run by IGAD, so they could tell us exactly what is in their mind. We know one of them is the issue of the states and the issue of security arrangement,” Lam said.

However, the Interim Chairman of Umbrella of Political Parties Dr. Abraham Bungkuac welcomed the coming of Dr. Riek Machar, his team and hold-out groups like Gen. Paul Malong Awan, Pagan Amum and Thomas Cirilo Swaka to Juba.

“On our side this is a good step and their coming will give hope that there is really peace which is going to be implemented.

“It is time for us South Sudanese to come to our senses and have peace and know we are remaining with few days and these 100days look short but if people are ready they can sign peace within a day,” said Abraham..

“I know it is pressure for the leaders but I believe they can work out on this, the public need the really peace,” he added.

Abraham stated that regarding the issues On the number of states, “We the leaders of the Umbrella of Political Parties we believe in 10 states because these ten states is in the Agreement of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) but others have been added and no people have been consulted but the leadership says it is the people’s demand.”

He said that if the time comes and they failed to form the government that means they have let their people down and whatever will happen they will be accountable for it, weather there will be war or not, they should think about people who are suffering right now.

“We have given them a lot of time and nothing have been implemented let’s hope that there will be no more excuse,” Abraham said.