M-Gurush launches international money remittance services

By Bida Elly David

m-Gurush digital financial company on Thursday launched an international money remittance service in Juba which is destined to cover more ten countries regionally and beyond.

The major aim of the event was to create a wide marketing network for providing accurate monetary transfer services to customers both domestically and across the globe through the creation of free accounts.

The event was attended by a number of corporate participants from various companies, national and international organizations, and government high-ranking officials from the Central Bank, National Communication Authority, and customers among others.

Speaking during the event, Mou Ambrose the Chief Operating Officer for M-Gurush said that the role of the company was to ensure financial service provision through mobile monetary transfer and savings security in South Sudan and to reach their customers including those in the rural areas.

He said that M-Gurush through Trinity Technologies would work hard in ensuring that South Sudan achieved financial inclusivity to the best of its level by safeguarding cash as well as making easy mobile monetary transfers to all the ten States and across the globe through its borders.

‘’Our major role is to ensure that financial service providers through mobile monetary transfer and savings security in South Sudan reached our customers including those in the rural areas. m-Gurush through Trinity Technologies aims at achieving financial inclusivity to the best of its level by safeguarding cash as well as making easy mobile monetary transfers to all the ten States and across the globe through its borders’’ Ambrose said

He added that the other aspect of the service or product rendered by m-Gurush was to ensure that deficiency in the paying system and enhancing financial inclusion paved the way for households using the services or products to contribute positively to the development and economic growth in the country.

In his part, Joseph Arinaitwe, the Vice President of m-Gurush said that as a digital financial service providing company, their business was focused on their platform and agents network being used for cash-in and cash-out transactions by customers and the staff.

‘’Our business is primarily based on two things, our platform and agents network. These are the agent networks that really you go to for cash in or cash out. We have them in Juba and all the ten states helping us continue growing our network as a lifeline of our service ’’ Joseph said

He appreciated all customers, especially the potential ones who had joined the financial network.

Adok Napoleon, the Director General for National Communication Authority appreciated the initiative made by m-Gurush to work in such an impossible environment.

He added that m-Gurush had achieved a number of certifications but singled out security management system certificates for security assurance while providing technical services as international standards for risk management to consumer security and information hailed and cherished in the country.

‘’As a regulator, I came here with two hearts, to nurture and to put out a question like every policeman. m-Gurush has achieved a number of certifications but I singled out the security management system certificate for security assurance while providing technical services as international standards for risk management to consumers security and information hailed by all’’ He said

He urged M-Gurush to continue delivering their services to the people of South Sudan for better development in the Country and urged them to strictly abide by the law for legal procedures of operations. (See pictorial P.8)