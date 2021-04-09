Lukudu’s burial postponed to Monday

By Emelda Siama John

The body of the retired late Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba EmeritusPaulino Lokudu Loro that was expected yesterday will now arrive tomorrow due to logistical arrangement issues and burial will take place on Monday.

According to the Parish priest of Holy Rosary Fr. Emmanuel Omollo, the body of the late will arrive at Juba International Airport on Saturday and will be put to reston Monday at St. Theresa Cathedral.

“Series of religious rites are taking place at Saint Theresa Cathedral, including an overnight and the vigil mass was led yesterday at 5: 00 pm and some congregations were sleeping at Saint Theresa Cathedral,” he added.

Fr. Emmanuel said that the arrival of the retired late Archbishop of catholic Archdiocese of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro from Nairobi,Kenya have been pushed to Saturday due to some logistical arrangement.

“So, the body of the late Emeritus Lukudu will be brought on Saturday and will be buried on Monday at cathedral and the time of his arrival was not yet indicated,” he said

He further revealed that there were some Bishops who came from different countries, and states.Rt. Stephen Nyodsthe Bishop of Malakal, Fr. Mathew Remijo Adam the Bishop of Wau,Eminence Gabriel cardinalZubierWako from Khartoum dioceses in Sudan, and the retired Archbishop of Archdiocese of TortPride Taban came from Torit Dioceses and some priests.

South Sudan retired Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro died on Monday morning at the Kenyan capital Nairobi, current archbishop Stephen Ameyu has confirmed.

The Archbishop Emeritus Lukudu suffered a short illness and died atthe age of 81. Archbishop Lukudu was born on August 23, 1940 in Kwerijik village of Juba.

He joined the Congregation of the Comboni Missionaries and was ordained priest on April 12, 1970. He was appointed the Bishop of El Obeid on March 5, 1979, after five years of service as Apostolic Administrator of that Diocese in then Sudan.

He served as the President of Sudan Bishops’ conference in 1989-1993 and in 1999-2006. Lukudu was appointed archbishop of Juba on February 19, 1983 and served in this office up to 2020, when he retired.