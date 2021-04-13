LUKUDU-Final journey to unite faithful

By John Agok

The last journey of thelate Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Paulino Lukudu Loro yesterday was concluded with speeches from the Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga and Cardinal Gabriel Zubier Wako among other religious leaders

Dr. Igga said the death of the late Archbishop Emeritus PaulinoLukuduLoroshouldunite the faithful saying he was “a unifying factor and stood firm for the good of mankind.”

The Roman Catholic Church Cardinal for both Sudan and South Sudan His Eminence GabrielZubier Wako was the main celebrant of the requiem mass and he also graced the burial ceremony at St. Theresa cathedral Kator

Speaking during the requiem mass, the Vice President Dr.Iggacompared the death of the late Bishop with the late Dr.John Garang’sdeath.

Dr.Igga cited the quote from Daniel Comboni the missionary who said I died for Africa and save African with African and he compared it to late Lukudu tireless effort for serving the lives of faithful in the then Sudan.

“I recalled the Late Lukudu tireless efforts in sacrificing his life for many South Sudanese faithful in Sudan by then. He visited Washington DC twice in 1992 just for the sake of the plight of fifty South Sudanese faithful who were jailed in Khartoum”, he said.

He called Lukudu a unifying factor and icon for the Christian faith in both Countries.

“I categorically compared him to missionaries’ icon Daniel Comboni who died for Africa also him (Lukudu) died for South Sudan. I also called upon South Sudanese faithful to be united by the death of Lukudu since his work was indelibly written into our hearts,” he added.

Dr. Igga urged South Sudanese to be God-fearing people so as to overcome difficulties.

“I ask you faithful from South Sudan to be all God-fearing and this is the only way to redeem and save our souls from all the darkness. Lukudu was a God-fearing man who dedicated his entire life to build hope and faith for all Christians,” he concluded.

Monsignor Mark Kadema, the Representative of Roman Catholic from the Vatican and representing Pope in both Sudan and South Sudan described the late Lukudu as the person he personally learned from him.

“He is a good listener who listens to anyone who comes to meet him and this is a very rare character or quality that most of these contemporary people possess nowadays. Our people are now very busy to the extent that they cannot listen to you even in a moment,” he said.

Kadema also described late Lukudu as a very honest person who called a spade a spade.

“I was surprised by him because this is a person when you approach him, he can tell you straight what he thinks is true without fear,” he added.

“He was very generous enough to a point you cannot complain about not having food to eat when you visited his home. I remember one time I paid him visit, I found a lot of plates on the big table with many chairs in the dining room. This signifies his trait of being welcoming and generous enough,” he concluded.

His Lordship Justin AramaBadi the primate for the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) called late Lukudu as the dedicated man of God who will be missed by the nation.

“Lukudu is a very dedicated man of God who will be missed of having shared a lot of guidance and wisdom to all the faithful,” Bishop Aramasaid.

Arama regretted this tremendous moment where the late Lukudu would have been awarded recently together with the former Archbishop of ECSS Daniel Deng Bul, but the death has robbed us.

“It is just a few days for the announcement of peace award dedicated to both two Archbishops namely, the late LukuduLoro and Daniel Deng Bul but the death has just robbed us,” he said.

The burial ceremony was attended by dignitaries from the presidency, members of diplomatic missions, religious leaders, and congregations from different denominations.